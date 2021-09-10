Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 149.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

CYH stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

