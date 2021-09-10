Loki Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,131.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.81 or 0.07222973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.73 or 0.01399760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00385672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00125372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.26 or 0.00554510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00556908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00346889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

