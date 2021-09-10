Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.