Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $348.93 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

