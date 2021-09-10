Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,198. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

