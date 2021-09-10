Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,179 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60.

Shares of HCAT opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

