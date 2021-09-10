LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

LPTH opened at $2.16 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Several research firms have commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

