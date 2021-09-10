LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
LPTH opened at $2.16 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.
Several research firms have commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
