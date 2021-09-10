Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 118,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 973,035 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $29.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,580 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

