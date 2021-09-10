Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 109.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

