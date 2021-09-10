Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:LICY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.