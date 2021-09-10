LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

