LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
