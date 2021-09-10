LGL Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $380.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.10 and its 200 day moving average is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

