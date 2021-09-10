LGL Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.91 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

