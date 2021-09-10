Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,311,000.

ICLN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

