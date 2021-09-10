Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 22,842 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,783 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

