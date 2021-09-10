Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.94. 230,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

