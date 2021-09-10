Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

