Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 106.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

