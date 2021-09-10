Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $273.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.66. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

