Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.