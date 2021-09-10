Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,774,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.28 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

