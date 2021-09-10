Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,788 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

