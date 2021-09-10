Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.