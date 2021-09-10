Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LESL. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

LESL opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

