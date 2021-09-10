Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $1,132,750.22 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $457.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.