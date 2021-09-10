Lee Klarich Sells 6,870 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $470.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

