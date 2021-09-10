Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.46. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,858. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

