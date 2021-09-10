Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $1,873,200.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

