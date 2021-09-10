Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.10

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 8002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

