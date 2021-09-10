Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

