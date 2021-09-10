Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LCSHF stock remained flat at $$8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.