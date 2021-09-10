Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $12.56 million and $240,859.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

