Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $47.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.