Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 7,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Industries worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

