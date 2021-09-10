Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHNGY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.