Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $136.71 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $139.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

