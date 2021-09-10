Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.37. 550,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,976. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

