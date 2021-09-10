Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.28 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

