Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

