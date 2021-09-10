KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

