Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $102.26 and last traded at $102.25. Approximately 6,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 241,100 shares of company stock worth $21,392,277 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

