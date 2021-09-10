Knuff & Co LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 966.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,090. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $122.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02.

