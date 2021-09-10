Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.51. 10,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,862. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

