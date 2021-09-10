KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $594.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

