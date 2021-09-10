Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $5,804.36 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,804.36 and $88.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

