Klimatas Market Capitalization Hits $6,383.63 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,383.63 and approximately $36.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

