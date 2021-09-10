Kleros (PNK) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00399521 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

