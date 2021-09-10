Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Kirin has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

