Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). Approximately 1,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.21 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.51 million and a PE ratio of 111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.35.

Get Kinovo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett acquired 10,285 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.