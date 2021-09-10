Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 512 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $30,270,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $22,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $12,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $10,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 16,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,256. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

