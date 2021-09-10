KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ARCB stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

